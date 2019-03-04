Carvana Brings the New Way to Buy a Car to Prescott

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, launched in its third market in Arizona today. In as little as 10

minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device,

Prescott area residents can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, sell

their current vehicle to Carvana and now schedule

as-soon-as-next-day delivery.

By ditching the dealership and shopping online at Carvana.com,

customers save valuable time and money, gaining access to a great

selection, great prices and great customer service. All 15,000+ vehicles

in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees to

provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour. Additionally,

every vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous

150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a

reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about

open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

Every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving

customers the time, convenience and peace of mind to ensure their

vehicle fits their life. Whether it’s making sure there is enough cargo

space for your camping gear, or seeing how it handles circling

Courthouse Plaza for a parking spot, it’s an upgrade to the traditional

test-drive.

“Growing our presence in our home state is meaningful,” said Ernie

Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We look forward to bringing

Prescott the new way to buy a car and all of the convenience and

selection that offers area car buyers.”

With today’s launch, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle

delivery in 101 markets across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Amy O’Hara

602-558-7848

press@carvana.com

