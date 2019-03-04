Carvana Brings the New Way to Buy a Car to Prescott
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, launched in its third market in Arizona today. In as little as 10
minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device,
Prescott area residents can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, sell
their current vehicle to Carvana and now schedule
as-soon-as-next-day delivery.
By ditching the dealership and shopping online at Carvana.com,
customers save valuable time and money, gaining access to a great
selection, great prices and great customer service. All 15,000+ vehicles
in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees to
provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour. Additionally,
every vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous
150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a
reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about
open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
Every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving
customers the time, convenience and peace of mind to ensure their
vehicle fits their life. Whether it’s making sure there is enough cargo
space for your camping gear, or seeing how it handles circling
Courthouse Plaza for a parking spot, it’s an upgrade to the traditional
test-drive.
“Growing our presence in our home state is meaningful,” said Ernie
Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We look forward to bringing
Prescott the new way to buy a car and all of the convenience and
selection that offers area car buyers.”
With today’s launch, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle
delivery in 101 markets across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
