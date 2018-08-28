Carvana Now Offers Free, As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery to Grand Rapids,
Lansing, Flint, Fort Wayne
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used cars,
launched in four additional markets today, offering its free,
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Grand Rapids, Lansing and Flint,
Michigan; and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Whether smitten with the mitten in
Michigan, or “in the heart of it all” in Fort Wayne, area residents now
have a new way to buy a car. From the comfort of home or on the go via
their mobile device, Carvana customers can shop more than 10,000
vehicles, finance, purchase, and even sell their current vehicle to
Carvana, then schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery to their driveway in
as little as 10 minutes.
By ditching the dealership and shopping online, Carvana customers save
valuable time and money. All vehicles are Carvana Certified, have
undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, have no frame damage and have
never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated
information about open safety recalls are listed on the car's vehicle
description page. To provide added peace of mind and ensure the vehicle
fits the customer’s life, every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day
return policy; an upgrade from the traditional four right-hand turns
around the dealership block.
“Consumers in the Midwest are responding favorably to the new way to buy
a car,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We are proud to
provide an easy, convenient car buying solution to Grand Rapids,
Lansing, Flint and Fort Wayne residents by expanding our presence in
those cities.”
Carvana established its presence in Indiana in November 2016, launching
in Indianapolis; and in Michigan in July 2017, launching in Detroit.
With the addition of Grand Rapids, Lansing, Flint and Fort Wayne,
Carvana now services more than 75 markets across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.
