Carvana Continues to Grow in the Grand Canyon State

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Sierra Vista area residents today. In as little as 5 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day delivery.
Carvana, the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., saves customers valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car™ by allowing them to skip the dealership and shop online at Carvana.com. Customers can also easily sell their vehicle to Carvana by simply entering their VIN or plate number online, answering a few questions, and get a real offer in just minutes.
Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page. Additionally, all Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.
“As we continue expanding in our home state, we look forward to offering Sierra Vista area residents as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re confident they will embrace the ease and convenience that comes with The New Way to Buy a Car™.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 147 markets across the U.S.
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
