Carvana Continues Washington State Expansion With Bremerton Launch

BREMERTON, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, continues to expand its presence in the Pacific Northwest, now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Bremerton area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used cars for sale, secure financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, even without purchasing a vehicle.