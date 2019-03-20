Pittsburgh Welcomes Carvana’s Newest Car Vending Machine, Reading and
Erie Offered As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, unveiled its newest Car Vending Machine today in Pittsburgh. The
newest addition to the Steel City’s skyline stands eight stories tall
and holds 27 vehicles, creating a memorable and customer-centric pickup
experience for customers who purchase a vehicle on Carvana.com
and choose to pick it up from the Car Vending Machine. Additionally,
today Carvana launched two more markets in Pennsylvania, now offering
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Erie and Reading. Area residents
can also sell
their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a
vehicle, receive a real offer in just minutes and schedule
as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle.
In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles
on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, trade-in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery
or Car Vending Machine pickup of that vehicle. Customers that choose to
pick up at the Car Vending Machine receive a commemorative, oversized
Carvana coin to activate the vending process. The pick-up process takes
only minutes, compared to an average of four hours at the dealership.
Additionally, every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return
policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the
vehicle fits their life. Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified,
having passed a rigorous, 150-point inspection, has never been in a
reported accident and has no frame damage. Features, imperfections and
updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s
vehicle description page.
“We first brought Pittsburgh the new way to buy a car in 2016, when we
launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in the area,” said Ernie
Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re rapidly increasing our
presence in Pennsylvania, and as we launch in Reading and Erie today,
while also debuting our Pittsburgh Car Vending Machine, we’re
appreciative of our customers and how Pennsylvania has welcomed our
easy, transparent online car buying experience.”
Pittsburgh is the second Carvana Car Vending Machine location in
Pennsylvania and the 16th in the U.S. Additional Car Vending Machines
are located in cities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina,
Maryland, Arizona, Ohio and Indiana.
Located at 1300 Brockwell St. in Bridgeville, the Pittsburgh Car Vending
Machine is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all
Carvana customers.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
