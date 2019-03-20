Pittsburgh Welcomes Carvana’s Newest Car Vending Machine, Reading and

Erie Offered As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, unveiled its newest Car Vending Machine today in Pittsburgh. The

newest addition to the Steel City’s skyline stands eight stories tall

and holds 27 vehicles, creating a memorable and customer-centric pickup

experience for customers who purchase a vehicle on Carvana.com

and choose to pick it up from the Car Vending Machine. Additionally,

today Carvana launched two more markets in Pennsylvania, now offering

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Erie and Reading. Area residents

can also sell

their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a

vehicle, receive a real offer in just minutes and schedule

as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle.

In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles

on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, trade-in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery

or Car Vending Machine pickup of that vehicle. Customers that choose to

pick up at the Car Vending Machine receive a commemorative, oversized

Carvana coin to activate the vending process. The pick-up process takes

only minutes, compared to an average of four hours at the dealership.

Additionally, every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return

policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the

vehicle fits their life. Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified,

having passed a rigorous, 150-point inspection, has never been in a

reported accident and has no frame damage. Features, imperfections and

updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s

vehicle description page.

“We first brought Pittsburgh the new way to buy a car in 2016, when we

launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in the area,” said Ernie

Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re rapidly increasing our

presence in Pennsylvania, and as we launch in Reading and Erie today,

while also debuting our Pittsburgh Car Vending Machine, we’re

appreciative of our customers and how Pennsylvania has welcomed our

easy, transparent online car buying experience.”

Pittsburgh is the second Carvana Car Vending Machine location in

Pennsylvania and the 16th in the U.S. Additional Car Vending Machines

are located in cities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina,

Maryland, Arizona, Ohio and Indiana.

Located at 1300 Brockwell St. in Bridgeville, the Pittsburgh Car Vending

Machine is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all

Carvana customers.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Kate Carver

212-656-9148

carvana@icfnext.com

