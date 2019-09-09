Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Clarksville, Johnson City and Kingsport
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Clarksville, Johnson City and Kingsport area customers today. In as little as 10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day delivery.
Customers save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car by skipping the dealership and shopping online at Carvana.com. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour, along with the peace of mind of a 7-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life; customers can install the car seats or see how it handles on a road trip to the Smoky Mountains.
Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
“Tennessee has welcomed our easy, transparent online car buying experience since 2014, and we proudly launched the world’s first fully automated, coin-operated Car Vending Machine in Nashville in 2015,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We want to bring The New Way to Buy a Car to as many people as possible and expanding as-soon-as-next-day delivery to Clarksville, Johnson City and Kingsport gets us closer to that goal in a state we have called home for nearly five years.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 141 markets across the U.S.
