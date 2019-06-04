Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Lakeland and North Port Area
Residents
LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, launched in two Florida markets today, offering
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Lakeland and North Port. In as
little as 10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their
mobile device, area residents can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, sell
or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as
soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery.
Carvana customers save valuable time and money by skipping the
dealership and shopping online. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s
national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a
high-definition virtual tour of every vehicle. Additionally, every
Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a
rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in
a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information
about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description
page.
To give customers the peace of mind and time to ensure their vehicle
fits their life, every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return
policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive allows customers to
live with the vehicle for a week; install car seats, see how the golf
clubs fit in the trunk, take it on their daily commute.
“Florida is home to some of our earliest markets and earliest adopters
of The New Way to Buy a Car,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of
Carvana. “We are confident that Lakeland and North Port area residents
will join them and welcome the transparency and ease of buying their
next car online.”
With today’s launch, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle
delivery in seven Florida markets and a total of 131 markets across the
U.S.
