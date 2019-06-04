Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Lakeland and North Port Area

Residents

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, launched in two Florida markets today, offering

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Lakeland and North Port. In as

little as 10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their

mobile device, area residents can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, sell

or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as

soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery.

Carvana customers save valuable time and money by skipping the

dealership and shopping online. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s

national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a

high-definition virtual tour of every vehicle. Additionally, every

Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a

rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in

a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information

about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description

page.

To give customers the peace of mind and time to ensure their vehicle

fits their life, every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return

policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive allows customers to

live with the vehicle for a week; install car seats, see how the golf

clubs fit in the trunk, take it on their daily commute.

“Florida is home to some of our earliest markets and earliest adopters

of The New Way to Buy a Car,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of

Carvana. “We are confident that Lakeland and North Port area residents

will join them and welcome the transparency and ease of buying their

next car online.”

With today’s launch, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle

delivery in seven Florida markets and a total of 131 markets across the

U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Amy O’Hara

602-558-7848

press@carvana.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles