Carvana Brings Hagerstown, Salisbury, Charlottesville and Roanoke the

New Way to Buy a Car

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, launched in four Mid-Atlantic markets today, offering its

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Hagerstown, Salisbury,

Charlottesville and Roanoke area residents. In as little as 10 minutes,

from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, customers

can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, trade in and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.

Customers can also sell

their current vehicle to Carvana, getting a real offer in just

minutes.

Carvana offers customers a car buying experience focused on transparency

and ease. On Carvana.com,

customers shop for and purchase their next vehicle entirely online,

saving valuable time and money by skipping the dealership. Additionally,

all Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers

the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life. Whether it’s making

sure the car seats fit, or checking the leg room for a road trip up the

coast, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test-drive.

All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in

360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour of every

vehicle. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified,

meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame

damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features,

imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are

listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

“Our goal is to bring the new way to buy a car to as many people as

possible,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “As we widen

our reach along the Mid-Atlantic, we look forward to offering the

convenience of as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Hagerstown,

Salisbury, Charlottesville and Roanoke area residents.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 129 markets

across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Amy O’Hara

602-558-7848

press@carvana.com

