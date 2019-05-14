Carvana Brings Hagerstown, Salisbury, Charlottesville and Roanoke the
New Way to Buy a Car
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, launched in four Mid-Atlantic markets today, offering its
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Hagerstown, Salisbury,
Charlottesville and Roanoke area residents. In as little as 10 minutes,
from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, customers
can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, trade in and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.
Customers can also sell
their current vehicle to Carvana, getting a real offer in just
minutes.
Carvana offers customers a car buying experience focused on transparency
and ease. On Carvana.com,
customers shop for and purchase their next vehicle entirely online,
saving valuable time and money by skipping the dealership. Additionally,
all Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers
the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life. Whether it’s making
sure the car seats fit, or checking the leg room for a road trip up the
coast, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test-drive.
All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in
360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour of every
vehicle. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified,
meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame
damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features,
imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are
listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
“Our goal is to bring the new way to buy a car to as many people as
possible,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “As we widen
our reach along the Mid-Atlantic, we look forward to offering the
convenience of as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Hagerstown,
Salisbury, Charlottesville and Roanoke area residents.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 129 markets
across the U.S.
