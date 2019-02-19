The New Way to Buy a Car Comes to Westchester County, Barnstable,

Norwich, Atlantic City and Trenton

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, launched in five additional Northeast markets today. In as little

as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, sell

their current vehicle to Carvana; and for area residents in

Westchester County, N.Y.; Barnstable, Mass.; Norwich, Conn.; Atlantic

City, N.J.; and Trenton, N.J., now schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.

Customers can easily shop Carvana.com

from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, putting

them in control of the purchase process. Additionally, every Carvana

vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the time

to ensure the vehicle fits their life. Whether it’s getting all the gear

in the trunk for a weekend at the shore, or making sure the car seats

fit, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test-drive at the dealership.

All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s inventory are photographed in 360

degrees to provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour, and

every vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous

150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a

reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about

open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

“As we grow our presence in the Northeast, we’re delivering the

convenience and savings those customers are looking for when buying

their next vehicle,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the new way to buy a car to

Westchester, Barnstable, Norwich, Atlantic City and Trenton with

as-soon-as-next-day delivery.”

With today’s launch, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle

delivery in 96 markets across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

