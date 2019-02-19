The New Way to Buy a Car Comes to Westchester County, Barnstable,
Norwich, Atlantic City and Trenton
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, launched in five additional Northeast markets today. In as little
as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, sell
their current vehicle to Carvana; and for area residents in
Westchester County, N.Y.; Barnstable, Mass.; Norwich, Conn.; Atlantic
City, N.J.; and Trenton, N.J., now schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.
Customers can easily shop Carvana.com
from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, putting
them in control of the purchase process. Additionally, every Carvana
vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the time
to ensure the vehicle fits their life. Whether it’s getting all the gear
in the trunk for a weekend at the shore, or making sure the car seats
fit, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test-drive at the dealership.
All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s inventory are photographed in 360
degrees to provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour, and
every vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous
150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a
reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about
open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
“As we grow our presence in the Northeast, we’re delivering the
convenience and savings those customers are looking for when buying
their next vehicle,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana.
“We’re looking forward to bringing the new way to buy a car to
Westchester, Barnstable, Norwich, Atlantic City and Trenton with
as-soon-as-next-day delivery.”
With today’s launch, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle
delivery in 96 markets across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
