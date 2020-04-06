Carvana Gives Customers 90 Days to Make First Loan Payment

Carvana Provides Financial Assistance When Customers Need it Most
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, in an effort to provide customers more flexible financing options during this difficult time, is now giving customers up to 90 days to make their first payment.
Carvana provides customers with an easy, safe way to purchase a vehicle entirely online from home, including Touchless Delivery and the peace of mind of a 7-day return policy. Customers can shop more than 25,000 vehicles on Carvana.com with high-definition, 360-degree virtual vehicle tours, finance, purchase and select as-soon-as-next-day Touchless home delivery, all in as little as 5 minutes. Customers financing with Carvana are eligible to opt in to the payment extension option, as long as they complete their purchase by April 20, 2020.
“Carvana has always been a company intensely focused on doing the right thing for our customers, and in a time when many are feeling the strain between needing safe transportation to an essential job and personal finances, we want customers to know we’re here for them,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “Our hope is that those who simply can’t put a vehicle purchase on hold are able to get what they need quickly and easily, so they can keep moving.”
Carvana’s immediate response to COVID-19 included instituting CDC-recommended sanitization and social distancing measures company-wide, while continuing to update procedures regularly as new guidance is released to ensure continued safety for Carvana employees and customers. More information can be found at carvana.com/faq/covid-19.
