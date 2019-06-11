Carvana Now Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery to Area Residents

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, grew its South Carolina presence today, offering

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Florence and Spartanburg. In as

little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, trade in and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.

Customers can also sell

their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in just

minutes, then schedule as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle.

Today’s launch marks the seventh market for Carvana in the Palmetto

State.

Because Carvana customers shop online from the comfort of home or on the

go via their mobile device, they can skip the dealership and gain access

to a great selection, with great prices and a great customer experience,

saving valuable time and money. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s

national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees to provide customers

with a high-definition virtual tour. Additionally, as an upgrade to the

traditional test drive, all Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return

policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the

vehicle fits their life.

Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a

rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in

a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information

about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description

page.

“We have steadily been increasing our South Carolina presence since

launching here in 2017,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana.

“As we’ve seen growing demand for The New Way to Buy a Car, we’re

looking forward to bringing our easy, transparent process to Florence

and Spartanburg residents.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 133 markets

across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Colleen Murphy

404-214-0722 ext. 109

cmurphy@trevelinokeller.com

