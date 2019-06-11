Carvana Now Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery to Area Residents
SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, grew its South Carolina presence today, offering
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Florence and Spartanburg. In as
little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, trade in and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.
Customers can also sell
their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in just
minutes, then schedule as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle.
Today’s launch marks the seventh market for Carvana in the Palmetto
State.
Because Carvana customers shop online from the comfort of home or on the
go via their mobile device, they can skip the dealership and gain access
to a great selection, with great prices and a great customer experience,
saving valuable time and money. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s
national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees to provide customers
with a high-definition virtual tour. Additionally, as an upgrade to the
traditional test drive, all Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return
policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the
vehicle fits their life.
Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a
rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in
a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information
about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description
page.
“We have steadily been increasing our South Carolina presence since
launching here in 2017,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana.
“As we’ve seen growing demand for The New Way to Buy a Car, we’re
looking forward to bringing our easy, transparent process to Florence
and Spartanburg residents.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 133 markets
across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
or connect with us on Facebook,
or Twitter.
Contacts
Carvana
Colleen Murphy
404-214-0722 ext. 109