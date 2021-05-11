Carvana Grows in Texas, Bringing The New Way to Buy a Car® to Texarkana

Online Auto Retailer Offers As-Soon-As Next-Day Vehicle Delivery to 16th Texas Market
TEXARKANA, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, now offers as-soon-as next-day touchless home delivery to Texarkana area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade-in, and schedule as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.
Carvana can save customers valuable time, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, meaning they have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.
To give customers the peace of mind and time to ensure their vehicle fits their life, every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive allows customers to live with the vehicle for a week, install car seats, see how the groceries fit in the trunk or take it on their daily commute.
Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, and prompting Carvana to pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.
“Many Texans have embraced our customer-centric, transparent online car buying experience for the past several years,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re confident Texarkana area residents will also appreciate the great selection, great prices and great customer service we offer.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 291 cities across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Contacts
Carvana
Amy O’Hara