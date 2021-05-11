Carvana Grows in Texas, Bringing The New Way to Buy a Car® to Texarkana

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, and prompting Carvana to pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“Many Texans have embraced our customer-centric, transparent online car buying experience for the past several years,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re confident Texarkana area residents will also appreciate the great selection, great prices and great customer service we offer.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 291 cities across the U.S.

