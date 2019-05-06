Carvana Launches As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery to Area Residents
GREEN BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, has launched the new way to buy a car in Green Bay and Appleton.
In as little as 10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via
their mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, trade-in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day
delivery. Area residents can also sell
their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a
vehicle, and receive a real offer in just minutes.
Customers can shop Carvana.com and get a great selection, great prices
and a great customer experience, all while saving valuable time and
money by skipping the dealership. All 15,000+ Carvana vehicles are
photographed in 360 degrees to provide customers with a high-definition
virtual tour. And every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return
policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the
vehicle fits their life.
Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has
undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has
never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated
information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle
description page.
“We made our Wisconsin debut in Milwaukee last year, offering area
residents as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery,” said Ernie Garcia,
founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re eager to expand in the state and
we’re confident Green Bay and Appleton will enjoy our new way to buy a
car.”
With today’s Wisconsin expansion, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day
vehicle delivery in 124 cities across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
