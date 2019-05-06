Carvana Launches As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery to Area Residents

GREEN BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, has launched the new way to buy a car in Green Bay and Appleton.

In as little as 10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via

their mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, trade-in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day

delivery. Area residents can also sell

their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a

vehicle, and receive a real offer in just minutes.

Customers can shop Carvana.com and get a great selection, great prices

and a great customer experience, all while saving valuable time and

money by skipping the dealership. All 15,000+ Carvana vehicles are

photographed in 360 degrees to provide customers with a high-definition

virtual tour. And every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return

policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the

vehicle fits their life.

Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has

undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has

never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated

information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle

description page.

“We made our Wisconsin debut in Milwaukee last year, offering area

residents as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery,” said Ernie Garcia,

founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re eager to expand in the state and

we’re confident Green Bay and Appleton will enjoy our new way to buy a

car.”

With today’s Wisconsin expansion, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day

vehicle delivery in 124 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Amy O’Hara

602-558-7848

press@carvana.com

