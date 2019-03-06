Carvana Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery to Eighth Ohio Market
DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, launched in Dayton today with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle
delivery. In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than
15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, trade-in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day
delivery. Dayton area residents can also sell
their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a
vehicle, receive a real offer in just minutes and schedule
as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle. Today’s launch in Dayton
marks the eighth market for Carvana in the state.
By ditching the dealership and shopping online at Carvana.com,
customers get a great selection, great prices and a great customer
experience, saving valuable time and money, whether from the comfort of
home or on the go via their mobile device. Additionally, every Carvana
vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace
of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.
All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in
360 degrees to provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour.
Every vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous
150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a
reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about
open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
“Since 2016, we have steadily increased our Ohio presence. Dayton is our
eighth market in the state, the most of any state we’ve launched in,”
said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “As the birthplace of
aviation, Dayton has deep technology and innovation roots, so we are
confident area residents will welcome the new way to buy a car.”
With today’s launch in Dayton, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day
vehicle delivery in 102 cities nationwide.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
or connect with us on Facebook,
or Twitter.
Contacts
Carvana
Amy O’Hara
602-558-7848