Carvana Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery to Eighth Ohio Market

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, launched in Dayton today with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle

delivery. In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than

15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, trade-in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day

delivery. Dayton area residents can also sell

their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a

vehicle, receive a real offer in just minutes and schedule

as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle. Today’s launch in Dayton

marks the eighth market for Carvana in the state.

By ditching the dealership and shopping online at Carvana.com,

customers get a great selection, great prices and a great customer

experience, saving valuable time and money, whether from the comfort of

home or on the go via their mobile device. Additionally, every Carvana

vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace

of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.

All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in

360 degrees to provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour.

Every vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous

150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a

reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about

open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

“Since 2016, we have steadily increased our Ohio presence. Dayton is our

eighth market in the state, the most of any state we’ve launched in,”

said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “As the birthplace of

aviation, Dayton has deep technology and innovation roots, so we are

confident area residents will welcome the new way to buy a car.”

With today’s launch in Dayton, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day

vehicle delivery in 102 cities nationwide.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Amy O’Hara

602-558-7848

press@carvana.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles