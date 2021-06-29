Carvana Launches in Wichita With As-Soon-As-Next Day Vehicle Delivery

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, then Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“Launching in Wichita brings as-soon-as next day vehicle delivery to even more Kansas residents, while introducing new customers to the ease and transparency of our online car buying experience,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We look forward to growing our presence in the area and offering a great selection at great prices, with the great customer service we’ve become known for.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 299 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)