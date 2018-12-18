Milwaukee and Madison Area Residents Have a New Way to Buy a Car

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying, financing and

selling used cars, launched in Wisconsin today, offering

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Milwaukee and Madison area

residents. In as little as 10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on

the go via their mobile device, Carvana customers can shop more than

10,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, sell

their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as-soon-as-next-day

vehicle delivery.

Carvana customers shop for and purchase their next vehicle entirely

online, saving valuable time and money. With a great selection, great

price and great customer experience, Carvana offers consumers a car

buying experience focused on transparency and ease. Along with a

detailed virtual tour featuring high-definition, 360-degree photos,

every vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous

150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a

reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about

open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

Carvana vehicles also come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers

the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life. Whether it’s getting

all the hockey equipment in the trunk or seeing if car seats fit, this

time with the vehicle is an upgrade to the traditional four right-hand

turns around the dealership’s block.

“As we make our official debut in Wisconsin, we’re confident we can

deliver on the diverse needs of area customers,” said Ernie Garcia,

founder and CEO of Carvana. “Madison and Milwaukee are cities that play

an important role in our expansion throughout the Midwest and we are

looking forward to showing them the new way to buy a car.”

With today’s launch in Wisconsin, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day

vehicle delivery in 85 markets across 28 states in the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

