Carvana Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery in Killeen, College Station

and Waco

KILLEEN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, has expanded its Texas presence, launching the new way to buy a

car in Killeen, College Station and Waco. From the comfort of home or on

the go via their mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000

vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, trade-in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day

delivery, all in as little as 10 minutes. Area residents can also sell

their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a

vehicle, and receive a real offer in just minutes.

Customers who visit Carvana.com

get a great selection, great prices and a great customer experience by

skipping the dealership and shopping on their own terms. All 15,000+

vehicles are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a

high-definition virtual tour of every vehicle. Additionally, all Carvana

vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace

of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.

Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a

rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in

a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information

about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description

page.

“Today’s launches put us in nine markets in the Lone Star State,” said

Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Many Texans have welcomed the

new way to buy a car, and we’re looking forward to bringing online car

buying and home delivery to Killeen, College Station and Waco area

residents.”

With today’s triple play in Texas, Carvana now offers

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 105 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Amy O’Hara

602-558-7848

press@carvana.com

