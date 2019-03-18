Carvana Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery in Killeen, College Station
and Waco
KILLEEN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, has expanded its Texas presence, launching the new way to buy a
car in Killeen, College Station and Waco. From the comfort of home or on
the go via their mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000
vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, trade-in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day
delivery, all in as little as 10 minutes. Area residents can also sell
their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a
vehicle, and receive a real offer in just minutes.
Customers who visit Carvana.com
get a great selection, great prices and a great customer experience by
skipping the dealership and shopping on their own terms. All 15,000+
vehicles are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a
high-definition virtual tour of every vehicle. Additionally, all Carvana
vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace
of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.
Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a
rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in
a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information
about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description
page.
“Today’s launches put us in nine markets in the Lone Star State,” said
Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Many Texans have welcomed the
new way to buy a car, and we’re looking forward to bringing online car
buying and home delivery to Killeen, College Station and Waco area
residents.”
With today’s triple play in Texas, Carvana now offers
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 105 cities across the U.S.
