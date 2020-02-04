Carvana Launches The New Way to Buy a Car™ in Pueblo

As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery Offered to Pueblo Area Residents
PUEBLO, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, and the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., launched in Pueblo today with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery. In as little as 5 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day delivery.
Carvana customers shop online at Carvana.com, so they can skip the dealership, saving them valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car™. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure their vehicle fits their life. Whether packing up hiking gear or seeing how it handles on mountain passes, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test drive.
All Carvana vehicles are photographed in 360 degrees, offering a detailed virtual vehicle tour. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
“We first launched in Colorado just two years ago,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “In that short time, we’ve found customers have embraced the ease and convenience we offer car buyers. We anticipate Pueblo area residents will agree and we look forward to being a part of their community.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 160 markets across the U.S.
