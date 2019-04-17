Carvana Brings Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley the

New Way to Buy a Car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Colorado Springs,

Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley area customers today. In as little as

10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, trade in, sell

their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as-soon-as-next-day

delivery.

By skipping the dealership and shopping online, customers save valuable

time and money. Carvana’s new way to buy and sell a car gives consumers

an easy, transparent, customer-centric experience with the peace of mind

that comes with a 7-day return policy. As an upgrade to the traditional

test drive, customers have the time to ensure the vehicle fits their

life; install the car seats and see how it handles through mountain

passes.

All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in

360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour of every

vehicle. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified,

meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame

damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features,

imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are

listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

“Colorado residents have so many different needs when it comes to a

vehicle,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re proud to

offer Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley a national

inventory of more than 15,000 vehicles, paired with as-soon-as-next-day

vehicle delivery so they easily and quickly get exactly what they need

without ever having to step foot in a dealership.”

Launching in Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley today,

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in five markets

in the state and 122 markets across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Kate Carver

212-656-9148

carvana@icfnext.com

