Carvana Brings Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley the
New Way to Buy a Car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Colorado Springs,
Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley area customers today. In as little as
10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, trade in, sell
their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as-soon-as-next-day
delivery.
By skipping the dealership and shopping online, customers save valuable
time and money. Carvana’s new way to buy and sell a car gives consumers
an easy, transparent, customer-centric experience with the peace of mind
that comes with a 7-day return policy. As an upgrade to the traditional
test drive, customers have the time to ensure the vehicle fits their
life; install the car seats and see how it handles through mountain
passes.
All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in
360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour of every
vehicle. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified,
meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame
damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features,
imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are
listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
“Colorado residents have so many different needs when it comes to a
vehicle,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re proud to
offer Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley a national
inventory of more than 15,000 vehicles, paired with as-soon-as-next-day
vehicle delivery so they easily and quickly get exactly what they need
without ever having to step foot in a dealership.”
Launching in Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley today,
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in five markets
in the state and 122 markets across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
Contacts
Carvana
Kate Carver
212-656-9148