The New Way to Buy a Car Comes to Salinas, Santa Cruz and Visalia with

As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery

SALINAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, launched in three additional California markets today, offering

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Salinas, Santa Cruz and Visalia

area residents. In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than

15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, trade in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day

delivery. Area customers can also sell

their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing

one, receive a real offer in minutes, then schedule as-soon-as-next-day

pickup of that vehicle.

Carvana offers consumers a car buying experience focused on transparency

and ease. Customers shop for and purchase their next vehicle entirely

online, saving valuable time and money by skipping the dealership.

Additionally, all Carvana vehicles also come with a 7-day return policy,

giving customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life.

Whether it’s getting all your beach gear in the trunk, or seeing if the

car seats fit, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test-drive.

All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in

360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour of every

vehicle. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified,

meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame

damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features,

imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are

listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

“We’ve had a huge week in California, launching a total of six markets

in the state as of today,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of

Carvana. “We’re eager to grow here in the Golden State and look forward

to bringing the new way to buy a car to Salinas, Santa Cruz and Visalia

area residents.”

With today’s additional launches in California, Carvana now offers

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 13 markets in the state and 115

markets across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Kate Carver

212-656-9148

carvana@icfnext.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles