The New Way to Buy a Car Comes to Salinas, Santa Cruz and Visalia with
As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery
SALINAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, launched in three additional California markets today, offering
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Salinas, Santa Cruz and Visalia
area residents. In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than
15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, trade in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day
delivery. Area customers can also sell
their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing
one, receive a real offer in minutes, then schedule as-soon-as-next-day
pickup of that vehicle.
Carvana offers consumers a car buying experience focused on transparency
and ease. Customers shop for and purchase their next vehicle entirely
online, saving valuable time and money by skipping the dealership.
Additionally, all Carvana vehicles also come with a 7-day return policy,
giving customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life.
Whether it’s getting all your beach gear in the trunk, or seeing if the
car seats fit, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test-drive.
All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in
360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour of every
vehicle. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified,
meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame
damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features,
imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are
listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
“We’ve had a huge week in California, launching a total of six markets
in the state as of today,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of
Carvana. “We’re eager to grow here in the Golden State and look forward
to bringing the new way to buy a car to Salinas, Santa Cruz and Visalia
area residents.”
With today’s additional launches in California, Carvana now offers
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 13 markets in the state and 115
markets across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
or connect with us on Facebook,
or Twitter.
Contacts
Carvana
Kate Carver
212-656-9148