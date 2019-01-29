Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Binghamton and Albany Now Have a New Way
to Buy a Car
ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying, financing and
selling used cars, has launched in five New York markets, offering its
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse,
Binghamton and Albany area residents. In as little as 10 minutes,
customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, trade-in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day
delivery. Carvana customers can also sell
their current vehicle to Carvana by simply entering their license
plate online, and receive a real offer in minutes, then schedule
as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle.
Carvana customers can shop online from the comfort of home or on the go
via their mobile device, saving valuable time and money. Every Carvana
vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace
of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. By shopping
online at Carvana.com,
customers get a great selection, great prices and a great customer
experience.
Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has
no frame damage, has never been in a reported accident, and has
undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection. Features, imperfections and
updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s
vehicle description page.
“We launched in New York City last fall, and found that New Yorkers
welcomed the transparency and ease that Carvana brings to the car buying
experience,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re
looking forward to growing even more in the Empire State, bringing the
new way to buy a car to Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Binghamton and
Albany area residents.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 91 markets
across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
