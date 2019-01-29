Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Binghamton and Albany Now Have a New Way

to Buy a Car

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying, financing and

selling used cars, has launched in five New York markets, offering its

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse,

Binghamton and Albany area residents. In as little as 10 minutes,

customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, trade-in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day

delivery. Carvana customers can also sell

their current vehicle to Carvana by simply entering their license

plate online, and receive a real offer in minutes, then schedule

as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle.

Carvana customers can shop online from the comfort of home or on the go

via their mobile device, saving valuable time and money. Every Carvana

vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace

of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. By shopping

online at Carvana.com,

customers get a great selection, great prices and a great customer

experience.

Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has

no frame damage, has never been in a reported accident, and has

undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection. Features, imperfections and

updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s

vehicle description page.

“We launched in New York City last fall, and found that New Yorkers

welcomed the transparency and ease that Carvana brings to the car buying

experience,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re

looking forward to growing even more in the Empire State, bringing the

new way to buy a car to Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Binghamton and

Albany area residents.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 91 markets

across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Kate Carver

212-656-9148

carvana@olson.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles