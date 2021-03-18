Carvana Shares 2020 Online Car Buying Insights and Trends in New Report

“Car buyers have been waiting for a safe, transparent, and effective way to purchase vehicles online, and the events of 2020 only helped accelerate the growth that we were already generating,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We’ve examined the data from more than 244,000 purchases last year, showing some remarkable trends in online car buying, and how we’re positioned for more and more consumers choosing to buy their next car online.”

Highlights from the 2020 report include upticks in electric vehicle (EV) adoption and growing demand for Teslas in particular. On average, Teslas sell just 37 days after acquisition—about half of the time of other vehicles in Carvana’s inventory. The report also covers last year’s most popular purchases, which include the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda Civic and Accord, Nissan Rogue, and the Ford F-150. On the whole, online car buyers are getting faster: one Carvana vehicle was live on the site for just one minute before the vehicle was locked for purchase; compared to the average four hours one might spend at the dealership.