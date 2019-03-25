Newest Facility Grows Delivery Capabilities, Carvana Also Brings the New
Way to Buy a Car to Elkhart and South Bend
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, today announces its newest vehicle inspection center. Located in
the Indianapolis suburb of Greenfield, Ind., Carvana’s newest facility
joins counterparts in the Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia and Phoenix
metro areas. At these centers, Carvana inspects, reconditions,
photographs and stores the company’s 15,000+ vehicle inventory. This
newest center increases production capacity to meet growing demand,
including today’s market launches in South Bend and Elkhart, where area
customers can now get as-soon-as-next-day delivery of their purchased
vehicles.
The Indianapolis Inspection Center is a 130,000-square-foot facility,
and when operating at full capacity will employ approximately 500
employees. In addition to bringing jobs to the metro area, the
Inspection Center will increase production in the Midwest with
annotation, full paint facilities, mechanical repair and patented
360-degree, high-definition photography. Lines are supervised by Master
ASE-Certified auto technicians who ensure every vehicle is Carvana
Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has
no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident.
All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s inventory are photographed in 360
degrees to provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour on
Carvana.com. Features, imperfections and updated information about open
safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
Customers can easily shop Carvana.com
from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, saving
valuable time and money by skipping the dealership. Additionally, every
Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers
the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.
“Indianapolis has played a pivotal role in our rapid expansion in the
Midwest, and is now home to both an Inspection Center and a Car Vending
Machine,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “This deep
presence in Indianapolis means we can now offer as-soon-as-next-day
delivery to Elkhart and South Bend, and as of today, grow our presence
to four total markets across the state.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 109 markets
across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
