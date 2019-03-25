Newest Facility Grows Delivery Capabilities, Carvana Also Brings the New

Way to Buy a Car to Elkhart and South Bend

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, today announces its newest vehicle inspection center. Located in

the Indianapolis suburb of Greenfield, Ind., Carvana’s newest facility

joins counterparts in the Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia and Phoenix

metro areas. At these centers, Carvana inspects, reconditions,

photographs and stores the company’s 15,000+ vehicle inventory. This

newest center increases production capacity to meet growing demand,

including today’s market launches in South Bend and Elkhart, where area

customers can now get as-soon-as-next-day delivery of their purchased

vehicles.

The Indianapolis Inspection Center is a 130,000-square-foot facility,

and when operating at full capacity will employ approximately 500

employees. In addition to bringing jobs to the metro area, the

Inspection Center will increase production in the Midwest with

annotation, full paint facilities, mechanical repair and patented

360-degree, high-definition photography. Lines are supervised by Master

ASE-Certified auto technicians who ensure every vehicle is Carvana

Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has

no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident.

All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s inventory are photographed in 360

degrees to provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour on

Carvana.com. Features, imperfections and updated information about open

safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

Customers can easily shop Carvana.com

from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, saving

valuable time and money by skipping the dealership. Additionally, every

Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers

the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.

“Indianapolis has played a pivotal role in our rapid expansion in the

Midwest, and is now home to both an Inspection Center and a Car Vending

Machine,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “This deep

presence in Indianapolis means we can now offer as-soon-as-next-day

delivery to Elkhart and South Bend, and as of today, grow our presence

to four total markets across the state.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 109 markets

across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

