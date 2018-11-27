PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying,
financing and selling used cars, today announced it will host an analyst
day on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia
will be joined by the senior management team to discuss the company’s
long-term outlook and Carvana’s technology foundation. A live webcast of
the event, along with supporting materials, will be accessible from the
Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com/.
What: Carvana Analyst Day
When: Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018; 10:30 a.m. EST
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
