PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying,

financing and selling used cars, today announced it will host an analyst

day on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia

will be joined by the senior management team to discuss the company’s

long-term outlook and Carvana’s technology foundation. A live webcast of

the event, along with supporting materials, will be accessible from the

Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com/.

What: Carvana Analyst Day

When: Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018; 10:30 a.m. EST

Webcast: https://investors.carvana.com/events-and-presentations

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

Contacts

Carvana

Investor Relations:

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

or

Media

Contact:

Kate Carver

carvana@olson.com

