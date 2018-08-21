PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used
cars, today announced that senior management will present to the
investment community at the following conferences:
Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Date:
Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 *
Location: The Plaza Hotel, New York
Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
Presentation Date: Friday,
Sept. 7, 2018 *
Location: The New York Hilton Midtown, New York
* Webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the investor
relations section of the Carvana website (https://investors.carvana.com/).
Archived replays of the webcasts will be available following the live
presentation.
Senior management may host individual and small group meetings at
additional investor conferences in the coming months. Please check the
investor relations section of the website for a complete list of
upcoming events.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.
