PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used

cars, today announced that senior management will present to the

investment community at the following conferences:

Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Date:

Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 *

Location: The Plaza Hotel, New York

Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

Presentation Date: Friday,

Sept. 7, 2018 *

Location: The New York Hilton Midtown, New York

* Webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the investor

relations section of the Carvana website (https://investors.carvana.com/).

Archived replays of the webcasts will be available following the live

presentation.

Senior management may host individual and small group meetings at

additional investor conferences in the coming months. Please check the

investor relations section of the website for a complete list of

upcoming events.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

or

Media

Contact:

Carvana

Kate Carver

carvana@olson.com

