PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying,
financing and selling used cars, today announced that senior management
will present to the investment community and host meetings at the
following conferences:
Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference
Presentation Date:
Tuesday 12:40 p.m. EST, Jan. 15, 2019 *
Location: DoubleTree Suites
by Hilton, Detroit
Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
Date: Wednesday, Jan.
16, 2019
Location: MGM Grand Detroit, Detroit
*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor
relations section of the Carvana website (https://investors.carvana.com/).
An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live
presentation.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
