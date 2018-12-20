PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying,

financing and selling used cars, today announced that senior management

will present to the investment community and host meetings at the

following conferences:

Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference

Presentation Date:

Tuesday 12:40 p.m. EST, Jan. 15, 2019 *

Location: DoubleTree Suites

by Hilton, Detroit

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Date: Wednesday, Jan.

16, 2019

Location: MGM Grand Detroit, Detroit

*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor

relations section of the Carvana website (https://investors.carvana.com/).

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live

presentation.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

or

Media Contact:

Carvana

Kate Carver

carvana@olson.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles