PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and
selling used cars, today announced that senior management will present
to the investment community and host meetings at the following
conferences:
Baird’s 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date:
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay
William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Presentation
Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019*, 12 p.m. CDT
Location: Loews Chicago
Hotel
Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Conference
Date:
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston
Wells Fargo Securities 2019 “Bricks to Clicks” Digital Conference
Date:
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay
*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor
relations section of the Carvana website (https://investors.carvana.com/).
An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live
presentation.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
