PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and

selling used cars, today announced that senior management will present

to the investment community and host meetings at the following

conferences:

Baird’s 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date:

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay

William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presentation

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019*, 12 p.m. CDT

Location: Loews Chicago

Hotel

Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Conference

Date:

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston

Wells Fargo Securities 2019 “Bricks to Clicks” Digital Conference

Date:

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay

*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor

relations section of the Carvana website (https://investors.carvana.com/).

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live

presentation.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

or

Media

Contact:

Carvana

Kate Carver

carvana@icfnext.com

