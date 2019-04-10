PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and

selling used cars, today announced it will report its first quarter 2019

financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019, following the

close of market on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. On that day, management will

hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to

review and discuss the company's business and results.



 


What:


Carvana First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

When:


Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Time:


5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)

Live Call:


(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715



 

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the

Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com/.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until

Wednesday, May 15, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and

entering passcode 10130283#.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

or

Media Contact:

Carvana

Kate Carver

carvana@icfnext.com

