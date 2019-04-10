PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and
selling used cars, today announced it will report its first quarter 2019
financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019, following the
close of market on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. On that day, management will
hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to
review and discuss the company's business and results.
What:
Carvana First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
When:
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Time:
5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)
Live Call:
(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the
Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com/.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until
Wednesday, May 15, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and
entering passcode 10130283#.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
