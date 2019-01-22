PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying,
financing and selling used cars, today announced it will report its
fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results for the period
ended December 31, 2018, following the close of market on Wednesday,
February 27, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call
and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the
company's business and results.
What:
Carvana Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Conference
Call
When:
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Time:
5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the
Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com/.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until
Wednesday, March 6, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088
and entering passcode 10128179#.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Carvana
Mike Levin
or
Media
Contact:
Carvana
Kate Carver