PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying,

financing and selling used cars, today announced it will report its

fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results for the period

ended December 31, 2018, following the close of market on Wednesday,

February 27, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call

and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the

company's business and results.


 

What:

 

 

 

Carvana Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Conference
Call

When:




Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Time:




5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)


Live Call:







(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715



 

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the

Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com/.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until

Wednesday, March 6, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088

and entering passcode 10128179#.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

or

Media

Contact:

Carvana

Kate Carver

carvana@olson.com

