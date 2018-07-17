PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used
cars, today announced it will report its second quarter 2018 financial
results for the period ended June 30, 2018, following the close of
market on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. On that day, management will hold a
conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and
discuss the company's business and results.
What:
Carvana Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
When:
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Time:
5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)
Live Call:
(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the
Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com/.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until
Wednesday, August 15, 2018, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088
and entering passcode 10122530#.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online automotive retail platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily buy a car online, including finding
their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, getting a trade-in
value, signing contracts, and receiving as-soon-as-next-day delivery or
pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car
Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
