PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used

cars, today announced it will report its second quarter 2018 financial

results for the period ended June 30, 2018, following the close of

market on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. On that day, management will hold a

conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and

discuss the company's business and results.



 


What:


Carvana Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call



 

When:


Wednesday, August 8, 2018



 

Time:


5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)



 

Live Call:


(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715



 

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the

Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com/.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until

Wednesday, August 15, 2018, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088

and entering passcode 10122530#.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online automotive retail platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily buy a car online, including finding

their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, getting a trade-in

value, signing contracts, and receiving as-soon-as-next-day delivery or

pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car

Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

or

Media

Contact:

Carvana

Kate Carver

carvana@olson.com

