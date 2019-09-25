The New Way to Buy a Car in the Sooner State Now Includes a Signature Car Vending Machine
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, unveiled its newest Car Vending Machine today in Oklahoma City. The eye- catching, all-glass tower stands eight stories high and holds 27 vehicles, creating a unique and memorable experience for customers who purchase a vehicle on Carvana.com and choose to pick it up from the Car Vending Machine.
In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup of that vehicle. Customers that choose Car Vending Machine pick-up select a day and time convenient for them and are greeted by a Customer Advocate upon arrival, then receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the vending process. The pick-up process takes only minutes, compared to hours at the dealership.
Every Carvana vehicle comes with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the time and peace of mind to ensure the vehicle fits their life. Whether ensuring there’s room for all your daughter’s softball gear or seeing how it handles parking at Bricktown, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test drive. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
“We’ve been offering The New Way to Buy a Car in Oklahoma for about two years, and in that short time, area residents have shown enthusiasm for our easy, transparent online car buying experience,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re looking forward to adding our Car Vending Machine to the Oklahoma City skyline while making car buying fun again.”
Located at 1800 West Memorial Road, the Oklahoma City Car Vending Machine is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.
To learn more about Carvana and its Car Vending Machines, visit: carvana.com/vendingmachine.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
