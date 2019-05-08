Carvana’s Newest Car Vending Machine Opens, Topeka Now Offered

As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, debuted its newest Car Vending Machine today, located in Kansas

City. Standing eight stories high, holding 27 vehicles, the Kansas City

location provides a memorable and customer-centric pickup experience for

customers who purchase a vehicle on Carvana.com

and choose to pick it up from the Car Vending Machine. Today Carvana

also launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Topeka; and area

residents can also sell

their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a

vehicle, receive a real offer in just minutes and schedule

as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle.

In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles

on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, trade-in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery

or Car Vending Machine pickup of that vehicle. Customers that choose to

pick up at the Car Vending Machine receive a commemorative, oversized

Carvana coin to activate the vending process. Surrounded in an

immersive, customer-centric setting, the pick-up process takes only

minutes, compared to hours at the dealership.

In addition to being photographed in 360 degrees, inside and out, all

Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers

the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.

Whether it’s seeing if the whole crew fits for the drive out to Kauffman

for a Royals game, or how it handles the stop-and-go traffic on the

Plaza, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test-drive. Every Carvana

vehicle is Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous, 150-point

inspection, has never been in a reported accident and has no frame

damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open

safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

“We launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to the Kansas City

metro area just over a year ago,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of

Carvana. “We’ve found that area residents appreciate our new way to buy

a car and as we grow our presence in the Midwest, we’re proud to add a

Car Vending Machine to Kansas City’s skyline, as well as expand our

services to Topeka today.”

Kansas City is the first Carvana Car Vending Machine location in

Missouri and the 18th in the U.S. Additional Car Vending Machines are

located in cities across Tennessee, Texas, Florida, North Carolina,

Maryland, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

Located at 1700 W. 29th Street, the Kansas City Car Vending

Machine is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.

Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all

Carvana customers.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Kate Carver

212-656-9148

carvana@icfnext.com

