Carvana’s Newest Car Vending Machine Opens, Topeka Now Offered
As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, debuted its newest Car Vending Machine today, located in Kansas
City. Standing eight stories high, holding 27 vehicles, the Kansas City
location provides a memorable and customer-centric pickup experience for
customers who purchase a vehicle on Carvana.com
and choose to pick it up from the Car Vending Machine. Today Carvana
also launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Topeka; and area
residents can also sell
their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a
vehicle, receive a real offer in just minutes and schedule
as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle.
In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles
on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, trade-in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery
or Car Vending Machine pickup of that vehicle. Customers that choose to
pick up at the Car Vending Machine receive a commemorative, oversized
Carvana coin to activate the vending process. Surrounded in an
immersive, customer-centric setting, the pick-up process takes only
minutes, compared to hours at the dealership.
In addition to being photographed in 360 degrees, inside and out, all
Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers
the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.
Whether it’s seeing if the whole crew fits for the drive out to Kauffman
for a Royals game, or how it handles the stop-and-go traffic on the
Plaza, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test-drive. Every Carvana
vehicle is Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous, 150-point
inspection, has never been in a reported accident and has no frame
damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open
safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.
“We launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to the Kansas City
metro area just over a year ago,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of
Carvana. “We’ve found that area residents appreciate our new way to buy
a car and as we grow our presence in the Midwest, we’re proud to add a
Car Vending Machine to Kansas City’s skyline, as well as expand our
services to Topeka today.”
Kansas City is the first Carvana Car Vending Machine location in
Missouri and the 18th in the U.S. Additional Car Vending Machines are
located in cities across Tennessee, Texas, Florida, North Carolina,
Maryland, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
Located at 1700 W. 29th Street, the Kansas City Car Vending
Machine is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.
Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all
Carvana customers.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
or connect with us on Facebook,
or Twitter.
