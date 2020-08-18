Carvana Upgrades its Own Industry-Changing Virtual Vehicle Tour Experience with New Automotive Imaging Technology

Carvana Partners with Barrett-Jackson to Showcase Heightened Viewing Experience with Rare Vehicle Collection
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., pioneered the virtual vehicle tour with its patented 360-degree photography in 2013. Now, as the industry strives to keep up, Carvana has surpassed its own high bar for automotive imaging with an epic upgrade that provides four times the imaging detail, made possible by 64 angles, 26,000 LEDs and several gigabytes of 3D image mapping data for every single vehicle in the company’s 15,000+ inventory. Car buyers now get more detail and interactivity than ever before, found nowhere else, amplifying the exceptional customer experience Carvana is known for.
To celebrate this advancement in auto retailing, Carvana is giving the world the opportunity to virtually tour some of the most epic cars out there, courtesy of Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. Never before have these iconic cars been photographed this way and never before have fans had the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with these cars…until now. A Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Ford Shelby GT350 convertible, 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda and Bugatti Veyron can be taken for a virtual spin, from the comfort of home or on the go via mobile device, at Carvana.com/spinner. Here, fans can see the new technology at work to showcase the rare features of these rare vehicles, like factory-original black leather seating; in-violet metallic paint; a 3.8-liter, 6-cylinder bi-turbo engine; and 400-watt audio system.
“We made the virtual vehicle tour a reality when we launched Carvana, providing customers with proprietary, high-definition, 360-degree photography of every vehicle, inside and out, calling out features and imperfections, so they knew exactly what they’re buying,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “This level of transparency was new to the industry when we launched just seven years ago, so we are incredibly proud to heighten that experience for customers with our advanced imaging technology. And we couldn’t ask for a better way to showcase it than with Craig Jackson’s epic vehicle collection.”
Customers can virtually tour Carvana’s national inventory of more than 15,000 vehicles, finance and purchase, all in as little as 5 minutes from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, then schedule as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup. Carvana’s technology also enables customers to easily sell or trade-in their vehicle; simply enter your VIN or license plate on Carvana.com/sellyourcar, answer a few questions, and receive a real offer in just two minutes. Carvana can then pick up your vehicle and bring you a check as soon as the next day.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Contacts
Carvana
Amy O’Hara
602-558-7848
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.