CarvanaACCESS Unlocks a Whole New Way to Wholesale

Carvana Launches Online Direct Purchasing Platform for Industry Buyers to Access Broad, Diverse National Inventory
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has launched CarvanaACCESS, a direct-purchase platform that gives independent and franchised dealers the ability to buy wholesale vehicles from Carvana. As consumer trade-ins and other wholesale vehicles are processed at Carvana locations across the country, they will be made available on CarvanaACCESS.com in a “timed bid” online auction enabled through a partnership with Manheim Digital. All vehicles on CarvanaACCESS are presented with full condition information and 360-degree imagery, ensuring buyers are informed and armed with detailed information in making their bidding and buying decisions.
“Wholesale has been an important part of our business from the beginning, and much like consumer interest in The New Way to Buy a Car™ has quickly grown over time, so has interest in what we offer to industry customers with our wholesale inventory,” said Scott Wood, senior director of wholesale operations at Carvana. “This direct purchase platform unlocks the full potential of Carvana’s capabilities matched with technology modules from Manheim Digital, creating a whole new way to buy wholesale, directly from Carvana. We look forward to working with even more wholesale customers to provide them with our incredibly diverse inventory and national network.”
CarvanaACCESS is a co-development effort between Carvana and Manheim Auctions. The auction portion of the site is accessible by registered dealers and similar wholesale buyers. CarvanaACCESS users get the earliest access to Carvana’s broad wholesale inventory, including recent retail customer trade-ins, spanning a range of years, models and values. Vehicles are priced to sell, with Carvana wholesale vehicles seeing a 90 percent first run sales rate.
Wholesale customers seeking access to CarvanaACCESS can visit CarvanaACCESS.com to begin the registration process. Previews take place from 8 a.m. ET on Thursdays through 9 a.m. ET on Fridays, and sales take place starting at 9 a.m. ET on Fridays and end at 4 p.m. ET on Mondays.
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 17,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
