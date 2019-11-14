Casino Del Sol and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s newest hotel, Estrella, is open for business.
The six-story hotel has 151 rooms and sits on 2.2 acres next to the casino at 5655 W. Valencia Road.
Hotel amenities include an outdoor pool, a poolside bar, a water slide, a fitness center, an arcade and meeting rooms.
“Guests are going to love this new property,” said Casino Del Sol CEO Kimberly Van Amburg. “Estrella will allow us to meet our increased demand for rooms.”
Estrella’s opening comes eight years after the tribe opened the Casino Del Sol resort, spa and conference center.
In addition to Estrella, a new 73-space RV park has also been completed.
The general contractor for the project was McCarthy Building Companies. The architect was the Cuningham Group.