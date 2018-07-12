Work officially got underway Thursday morning on Casino Del Sol’s newest hotel.
The 151-room hotel, expected to be completed by the end of 2019, will feature its own pool, complete with a water slide and pool bar, as well as an arcade, lounge and fitness center.
The 93,200-square-foot hotel will sit on 2.2 acres next to the existing Casino Del Sol. It is part of an extensive hospitality project, which also includes a new 90-space RV park, an expansion of the current meeting space at Casino Del Sol, and a new 11,000-square-foot event center at its sister property, Casino of the Sun.
“The astounding support we have received from the community and our guests has led to us evolve the Casino Del Sol brand to include these additional amenities for families and RVers,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg. “This project will allow us to meet the increased demand of our customers and to better serve our meeting and convention clientele.”
The existing casino resort opened in 2011 with 215 hotel rooms.
Within the last few years, occupancy rates have been in the upper 90 percent range on a weekly basis, Van Amburg previously told the Star. When the resort hosts big events like concerts, galas, weddings and conventions, guests routinely have to be turned away.
The RV park near the casino will provide part-time and full-time RVers the opportunity to hook up and enjoy Casino Del Sol’s amenities.
The project will create more jobs, positively impacting the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Southern Arizona as a whole, said Chairman Robert Valencia.
The general contractor is McCarthy Building Companies. The architect for the project is Cuningham Group Architecture based in Las Vegas.