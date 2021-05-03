Castle Biosciences Collaborates With the Colorado Melanoma Foundation and Epiphany Dermatology to Provide Free Skin Cancer Screenings Across the Southwest U.S.

“The purpose of the 2021 Sun Bus Free Skin Cancer Screening Tour is to help re-engage public attention on skin cancer screening as we come out of the pandemic,” stated Dr. Neil Box, director of the Sun Bus and president of the Colorado Melanoma Foundation. “Most of us have been focused on maintaining social distancing and helping limit the spread of COVID-19, but it is important not to neglect our regular health screenings.”

“May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and it is an important time for us to reiterate our commitment to improving the lives of patients with skin cancer,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle. “Our collaboration with the Colorado Melanoma Foundation and the Sun Bus initiative is intended to help educate the public and encourage early detection and screening. With our suite of dermatologic diagnostic tests, we’re passionate about providing patients with the most accurate and personalized care. And that begins with screenings, awareness and an understanding of the risks of skin cancer.”