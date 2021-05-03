Castle Biosciences Collaborates With the Colorado Melanoma Foundation and Epiphany Dermatology to Provide Free Skin Cancer Screenings Across the Southwest U.S.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CSTL #Melanoma--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, is a national sponsor of the Colorado Melanoma Foundation, a non-profit organization. Castle will collaborate with the Colorado Melanoma Foundation and Epiphany Dermatology to provide free skin cancer screenings and public education through the Sun Bus initiative. The Sun Bus is a mobile skin cancer screening station and sun safety education classroom.
The Colorado Melanoma Foundation and The Sun Bus, beginning in May, will travel to locations in Texas, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico, providing free skin cancer checks, as well as educating visitors on ways to prevent skin cancer deaths through free sun safety education sessions.
“The purpose of the 2021 Sun Bus Free Skin Cancer Screening Tour is to help re-engage public attention on skin cancer screening as we come out of the pandemic,” stated Dr. Neil Box, director of the Sun Bus and president of the Colorado Melanoma Foundation. “Most of us have been focused on maintaining social distancing and helping limit the spread of COVID-19, but it is important not to neglect our regular health screenings.”
“May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and it is an important time for us to reiterate our commitment to improving the lives of patients with skin cancer,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle. “Our collaboration with the Colorado Melanoma Foundation and the Sun Bus initiative is intended to help educate the public and encourage early detection and screening. With our suite of dermatologic diagnostic tests, we’re passionate about providing patients with the most accurate and personalized care. And that begins with screenings, awareness and an understanding of the risks of skin cancer.”
To see when The Sun Bus is in your area, visit https://www.thesunbus.org/calendar-of-events.
About the Sun Bus
The Sun Bus is a mobile clinic that offers a sun safety education experience that hyper-targets select audiences at varying times throughout the year. The program was launched in 2019, attending major community events throughout Colorado with over 700,000 people. Dr. Karen Nern, Medical Director of the Bus, reported that 26,000 people visited the bus to interact with the educational displays, take free sunscreen or check out the hats. Seventeen dermatology clinics and 27 providers worked on the Bus to give away 854 free skin screens. 45 suspected basal cell carcinomas, 22 squamous cell carcinomas and 7 melanomas were referred to follow up dermatology during the 2019 Sun Bus Tour.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com. Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.
DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.
