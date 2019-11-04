SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CATS #creditsuisse--Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) (“Catasys” or the “Company”), a leading AI and technology-enabled healthcare company, today announced that Mr. Terren Peizer, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at the 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 4:10 p.m. MST. Management will also be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings that day.
The conference is scheduled to take place November 11-13, 2019, at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Company’s presentation will be made available via live webcast and in archive for up to 90 days following the conclusion of the event at https://cc.talkpoint.com/cred001/111219a_js/?entity=47_OTN7MJK.
About Catasys, Inc.
Catasys, Inc. is a leading AI and technology-enabled healthcare company whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Its Catasys PRETM (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Catasys delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.
Catasys’ integrated, technology-enabled OnTrak solution, a critical component of the Catasys PRE platform, is designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.
Catasys has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.
OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The program improves member health and delivers validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. OnTrak is available to members of leading national and regional health plans in 27 states.
