Catch.com.au to Digitally Transform Supply Chain with Blue Yonder

Catch.com.au has been serving Australia since 2006 through a single fulfilment centre based in Victoria, and now due to surging Australian e-commerce demand, a new fulfilment centre is scheduled to open in Sydney in Q1 2022. The new fulfilment centre is part of its long-term customer first strategy and will enable Catch to serve customers more quickly and efficiently, helping customers get the products they need when they need them, right across Australia.