PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nonprofit--Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) and DollarDays today announced a new

partnership that will enable DollarDays to provide affordable product

sourcing solutions to CCUSA’s network of 166 member agencies throughout

the United States. The agreement encourages the organization’s local

agencies to source school supplies, personal care products,

disaster-relief items and other bulk goods directly from DollarDays as a

means to reduce costs and grow the number of CCUSA constituents helped

with the same funding.

“It’s our mission to better assist with stretching their donation

dollars,” explained Michael Stringer, Vice President and General Manager

for DollarDays. “Not only will this partnership make DollarDays’

wholesale products available to CCUSA’s member agencies, but they’ll

also be supported by our broad network of vendors.”

Jean Beil, Senior Vice President for Programs and Services at Catholic

Charities, shares Stringer’s enthusiasm with the new alliance. “We’re

excited about our partnership with DollarDays,” Beil stated. “Our member

agencies will now have easy and affordable access to items essential to

their outreach efforts.”

CCUSA is a national membership organization formed in 1910 for Catholic

Charities agencies throughout the United States and its territories.

CCUSA provides advocacy, education, strategic alliances and other

services to support the efforts of member agencies to serve vulnerable

populations.

DollarDays has a 17-year history of supplying nonprofits and charities

across the country with wholesale goods for missions and service

projects. DollarDays will be introduced as a new national partner and

event sponsor at CCUSA’s Annual Gathering in Buffalo, New York, from

Sept. 12-14, 2018.

About Catholic Charities USA:

Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), a member of Caritas Internationalis, is

the national office for the Catholic Charities ministry nationwide.

CCUSA’s members provide help and create hope to more than 8 million

people a year regardless of religious, social, or economic backgrounds.

About DollarDays:

DollarDays (OTCMKTS:AASL) is a leading supplier of wholesale goods for

charities, communities and betterment organizations. Since 2001, we’ve

helped our customers fuel their projects and missions through a unique

collaboration that pairs trusted partnerships with vendors with a

passion for delivering more than just goods to communities around the

world. With thousands of products, no minimum order requirements, and a

team that knows your organization’s needs, it’s no wonder we’re “The

Brighter Way to Shop.”

For more information about DollarDays, please visit www.dollardays.com

or follow on Twitter,

Facebook

and LinkedIn.

Contacts

DollarDays

Shelly Chaney

Vice President and General Manager

480.922.8155

ext. 109

shelly@dollardays.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles