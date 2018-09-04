PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nonprofit--Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) and DollarDays today announced a new
partnership that will enable DollarDays to provide affordable product
sourcing solutions to CCUSA’s network of 166 member agencies throughout
the United States. The agreement encourages the organization’s local
agencies to source school supplies, personal care products,
disaster-relief items and other bulk goods directly from DollarDays as a
means to reduce costs and grow the number of CCUSA constituents helped
with the same funding.
“It’s our mission to better assist with stretching their donation
dollars,” explained Michael Stringer, Vice President and General Manager
for DollarDays. “Not only will this partnership make DollarDays’
wholesale products available to CCUSA’s member agencies, but they’ll
also be supported by our broad network of vendors.”
Jean Beil, Senior Vice President for Programs and Services at Catholic
Charities, shares Stringer’s enthusiasm with the new alliance. “We’re
excited about our partnership with DollarDays,” Beil stated. “Our member
agencies will now have easy and affordable access to items essential to
their outreach efforts.”
CCUSA is a national membership organization formed in 1910 for Catholic
Charities agencies throughout the United States and its territories.
CCUSA provides advocacy, education, strategic alliances and other
services to support the efforts of member agencies to serve vulnerable
populations.
DollarDays has a 17-year history of supplying nonprofits and charities
across the country with wholesale goods for missions and service
projects. DollarDays will be introduced as a new national partner and
event sponsor at CCUSA’s Annual Gathering in Buffalo, New York, from
Sept. 12-14, 2018.
About Catholic Charities USA:
Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), a member of Caritas Internationalis, is
the national office for the Catholic Charities ministry nationwide.
CCUSA’s members provide help and create hope to more than 8 million
people a year regardless of religious, social, or economic backgrounds.
About DollarDays:
DollarDays (OTCMKTS:AASL) is a leading supplier of wholesale goods for
charities, communities and betterment organizations. Since 2001, we’ve
helped our customers fuel their projects and missions through a unique
collaboration that pairs trusted partnerships with vendors with a
passion for delivering more than just goods to communities around the
world. With thousands of products, no minimum order requirements, and a
team that knows your organization’s needs, it’s no wonder we’re “The
Brighter Way to Shop.”
