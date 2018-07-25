Relocates headquarters and increases staff to accommodate growing

market

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCG

Catalyst, a leading bank consulting firm providing strategy,

advisory and tactical consulting to banks and fintech, announces

significant growth and relocation of the corporate headquarters to 24th

at Camelback in Phoenix. In celebration of our growth and move, we will

host an open house on August 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Arizona time at

our new location of 2375 E Camelback, Suite 690, Phoenix, AZ.

CCG Catalyst has grown significantly in a very dynamic market, bringing

a clear need to accommodate the influx of new client engagements, global

demand and the necessity for deep knowledge and expert advice to form

strategies and implement solutions.

“By recruiting top leaders and subject matter experts from the banking

and fintech industry, CCG Catalyst is able to optimize future growth

opportunities,” said Paul Schaus, president of CCG Catalyst. “We are

pleased to welcome onboard a profound team of individuals that will add

to the value of the organization.”

Practice Director Frank Bria brings 20 years of experience in the

financial services industry and a unique industry skill set to CCG

Catalyst in research and advanced analytics. Bria is a consummate

international speaker, and author of leading book “Seven Billion Banks:

How a Personalized Banking Experience Will Save the Industry,” which has

been used by several banking teams as their marketing manual to begin

the journey of transformation and personalization. Bria will drive the

value of data analytics and related strategies for bank clients.

Practice Director Bruce Jensen brings over 30 years of banking

knowledge in strategic planning, executive and board leadership

expertise. As a renowned bank executive, Jensen was recognized on

multiple accounts. He received ICBA Community Banker of the Year,

Western Independent Bankers Community Banker of the Year, and Utah

Business magazine’s CEO of the Year. Jensen’s bank was named Utah’s

“Best of State” winner for banking and all business services. His

intellect and experience will surely expand the scope of CCG Catalyst.

Principal Mark La Penta brings a comprehensive information

technology background in leading financial services organizations and

providers. With over 25 years of experience and demonstrated successes

in directing business transformations, he achieves impactful results. La

Penta was recognized as one of the “Most Innovative CIOs in Banking” by

Bank Systems & Technology. Prior to CCG Catalyst, he was CIO at Bank

Leumi USA, NY and CIO, COO with MetLife Bank.

Practice Director Karen Dhillon brings more than 20 years of

experience with a focus on strategic advisory and thought leadership.

Her senior level knowledge has helped her become a problem solver and

change agent for banks. Dhillon is exceptional in optimizing technology,

improving bank operations and effectively managing risk through

regulatory environments.

Malia Oliver, who joined the firm as Director of Operations,

brings over 15 years of experience to the firm.

Megan Kok joins the firm to manage the Marketing and Corporate

Communication. Kok brings creative to the financial industry with

experience in brand strategy, content building and communications

planning.

In team leadership developments, John Kagey has been named a

Practice Director specializing in project management. He will be joining

our Practice Team of Daria Nazarewycz and Steve Madura.

CCG Catalyst, the nation’s leading bank management consulting firm

focused exclusively on banks and fintech, provides an array of

customized solutions designed to assist with the development of

Strategy, Performance, Technology, Contracts, Payments, Delivery

Channels and Risk Management initiatives. Our research group is led by Tery

Spataro, researcher of various insight studies supporting the

industry.

Contacts

CCG Catalyst Consulting

Megan Kok, 480-744-2208

PR@ccg-catalyst.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles