Relocates headquarters and increases staff to accommodate growing
market
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCG
Catalyst, a leading bank consulting firm providing strategy,
advisory and tactical consulting to banks and fintech, announces
significant growth and relocation of the corporate headquarters to 24th
at Camelback in Phoenix. In celebration of our growth and move, we will
host an open house on August 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Arizona time at
our new location of 2375 E Camelback, Suite 690, Phoenix, AZ.
CCG Catalyst has grown significantly in a very dynamic market, bringing
a clear need to accommodate the influx of new client engagements, global
demand and the necessity for deep knowledge and expert advice to form
strategies and implement solutions.
“By recruiting top leaders and subject matter experts from the banking
and fintech industry, CCG Catalyst is able to optimize future growth
opportunities,” said Paul Schaus, president of CCG Catalyst. “We are
pleased to welcome onboard a profound team of individuals that will add
to the value of the organization.”
Practice Director Frank Bria brings 20 years of experience in the
financial services industry and a unique industry skill set to CCG
Catalyst in research and advanced analytics. Bria is a consummate
international speaker, and author of leading book “Seven Billion Banks:
How a Personalized Banking Experience Will Save the Industry,” which has
been used by several banking teams as their marketing manual to begin
the journey of transformation and personalization. Bria will drive the
value of data analytics and related strategies for bank clients.
Practice Director Bruce Jensen brings over 30 years of banking
knowledge in strategic planning, executive and board leadership
expertise. As a renowned bank executive, Jensen was recognized on
multiple accounts. He received ICBA Community Banker of the Year,
Western Independent Bankers Community Banker of the Year, and Utah
Business magazine’s CEO of the Year. Jensen’s bank was named Utah’s
“Best of State” winner for banking and all business services. His
intellect and experience will surely expand the scope of CCG Catalyst.
Principal Mark La Penta brings a comprehensive information
technology background in leading financial services organizations and
providers. With over 25 years of experience and demonstrated successes
in directing business transformations, he achieves impactful results. La
Penta was recognized as one of the “Most Innovative CIOs in Banking” by
Bank Systems & Technology. Prior to CCG Catalyst, he was CIO at Bank
Leumi USA, NY and CIO, COO with MetLife Bank.
Practice Director Karen Dhillon brings more than 20 years of
experience with a focus on strategic advisory and thought leadership.
Her senior level knowledge has helped her become a problem solver and
change agent for banks. Dhillon is exceptional in optimizing technology,
improving bank operations and effectively managing risk through
regulatory environments.
Malia Oliver, who joined the firm as Director of Operations,
brings over 15 years of experience to the firm.
Megan Kok joins the firm to manage the Marketing and Corporate
Communication. Kok brings creative to the financial industry with
experience in brand strategy, content building and communications
planning.
In team leadership developments, John Kagey has been named a
Practice Director specializing in project management. He will be joining
our Practice Team of Daria Nazarewycz and Steve Madura.
CCG Catalyst, the nation’s leading bank management consulting firm
focused exclusively on banks and fintech, provides an array of
customized solutions designed to assist with the development of
Strategy, Performance, Technology, Contracts, Payments, Delivery
Channels and Risk Management initiatives. Our research group is led by Tery
Spataro, researcher of various insight studies supporting the
industry.
Contacts
CCG Catalyst Consulting
Megan Kok, 480-744-2208