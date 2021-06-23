CCT Research and Commonwealth Primary Care ACO Team Up to Increase Clinical Trial Access for Arizona Patients

Based in Tempe, AZ, Commonwealth Primary Care ACO is one of the nation’s few primary-care founded, owned, operated and governed Accountable Care Organizations (ACO). Commonwealth operates as a management entity organizing the independent primary care physicians in a virtual group arrangement, as a provider of management services, and as an organizer of technology. Commonwealth exists to serve the continued success and independence of physicians, while helping manage the transition to a value and risk based in an ever changing healthcare environment. For more information, visit www.commonwealthaco.com.