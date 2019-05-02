AUSTIN, Texas & TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDISC and The Critical Path Institute (C-Path) are pleased to announce

the release of a global Therapeutic Area Standard, which describes how

to use CDISC standards to represent data in research studies pertaining

to Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea (CDAD).

The standard, released in the form of a User Guide for data managers,

statisticians, programmers and study managers, is freely available on

the CDISC

website. CDISC Therapeutic Area User Guides (TAUG) provide examples

and guidance on implementing CDISC standards to drive operational

efficiencies within the organizations that use them, expedite the

regulatory review process and reduce time to market.

Caused by infection with the bacterial pathogen C. difficile,

CDAD, also referred to as Clostridium difficile infection, is a

major medical and infection control problem. It is particularly common

among the elderly in long-term care or hospital facilities. A 2015 study

from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that CDAD

alone caused almost half a million infections among patients in a single

year in the United States.

“CDAD is a serious public health issue, yet many are unaware of its

existence, let alone its gravity,” said David R. Bobbitt, CDISC

President and CEO. “This Therapeutic Area Standard will allow data that

is critical to driving forward clinical research and improving public

health become more accessible and reusable for research today and

tomorrow.”

This CDISC Therapeutic Area standard for CDAD was developed through the

Coalition for Accelerating Standards and Therapies (CFAST) initiative, a

partnership of CDISC and C-Path, with participation from the NIH

National Cancer Institute Enterprise Vocabulary Services (NCI-EVS), the

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), TransCelerate, the Japan

Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) and additional

stakeholders. The goal of the CFAST initiative is to accelerate clinical

research and medical product development by creating and maintaining

data standards, tools and methods for conducting research in therapeutic

areas that are important to public health.

“The CFAST initiative continues to drive progress in developing

therapeutic area standards for some of the world’s most pressing health

concerns,” said C-Path President and CEO Joseph Scheeren, Pharm. D.

“These standards are crucial to the clinical research and development

community and we hope that this readily available information for CDAD

can quickly be utilized to accelerate the development of treatments and

tools that could improve outcomes for patients.”

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from

the FDA through grant 5U01FD005855-02.

CDISC standards have been adopted and used in more than 90 countries. To

date, TA standards have been developed for over 30 disease areas.

ABOUT CDISC

CDISC creates clarity in clinical research by convening a global

community to develop and advance data standards of the highest quality.

Required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and

Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) and adopted by

the world’s leading research organizations, CDISC standards enable the

accessibility, interoperability, and reusability of data. With the help

of CDISC standards, the entire research community can maximize the value

of data for more efficient and meaningful research that has invaluable

impact on global health. CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit

charitable organization and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with

hundreds of employees, volunteers, and member organizations around the

world. www.cdisc.org.

About C-Path

C-Path (Critical Path Institute) is an independent, nonprofit

organization established in 2005 as a public and private partnership.

C-Path’s mission is to catalyze the development of new approaches that

advance medical innovation and regulatory science, accelerating the path

to a healthier world. An international leader in forming collaborations,

C-Path has established numerous global consortia that currently include

over 1,500 scientists from government and regulatory agencies, academia,

patient organizations, disease foundations, and dozens of pharmaceutical

and biotech companies. C-Path is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, with

additional staff in multiple remote locations. For more information,

visit www.c-path.org.

Contacts

Kissy Black

C-Path

615.298.1144

kissyblack@lotosnile.com

Ann P. White

CDISC

512.363.5826

awhite@cdisc.org

