CellTrust Ranks as No. 4 Fastest-Growing in Telecommunications Category on the 2020 Inc. 5000

SL2 Mobile RegTech Text Capture App Drives Three-Year Revenue Growth of over 2,000 Percent
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With three-year revenue growth of over 2,000%, CellTrust announced today it was ranked as the No. 4 fastest-growing private company in the Telecommunications Industry Category on the prestigious 2020 Inc. 5000 list in addition to its overall ranking of No. 196.
Inc. magazine revealed in mid-August that CellTrust Corporation was ranked No.196 within the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the USA. The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
As the first company to patent its SL2™ RegTech innovation to capture text and voice communication on personally-owned and enterprise-owned mobile devices for archiving, CellTrust achieved this significant and rapid growth.
In the past, people who worked in a highly regulated industry such as financial services, government or healthcare, often carried two mobile phones: the one the company provided and their own. With CellTrust SL2 technology, they can now use their personal mobile phone for business via a dedicated app with a dedicated business number in compliance with their organization’s mobile communication policies. Their personal communications on their mobile phone are not affected while enterprise IT departments can effectively deliver on compliance, security and privacy requirements.
“Our patented SL2 text capture solution, combined with continual investment in leading-edge technology platforms and technology partnerships, keeps us growing and at the forefront of RegTech for enterprise mobile communication in highly regulated industries,” said Sean Moshir, CellTrust’s Chairman and CEO. “We are honored to have been recognized by the Inc. 5000 within the dynamic Telecommunications industry.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also featured in the September issue of Inc., now available on newsstands.
About CellTrust Corporation
CellTrust, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, is a global leader in enterprise mobile communications, compliance enforcement, traceability, e-discovery and security, for highly regulated industries. Awarded Productivity App of the Year 2019, CellTrust SL2™ helps those operating in the financial services, government and healthcare industries to securely and compliantly manage and archive text messaging, voice and chat communications, balance mobile productivity, risk and control and enforce regulatory compliance. (Dodd-Frank Act, GLBA, SOX, FINRA, SEC, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, HIPAA). https://www.celltrust.com/
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
