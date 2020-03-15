CellTrust SL2 Compliant Voice and Text Messaging Platform now Available as a Microsoft Endpoint Manager Partner App

SL2 Integrated with Microsoft Endpoint Manager Enables a Rich Set of Mobile Application Protection Policies to Safeguard Client Data and Protect Enterprises Against Cyber Attacks
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Endpoint--CellTrust Corporation, a pioneer and leading provider of global secure and compliant mobile communication for enterprise, announced today its flagship SL2™ mobile app for compliant text and voice communication has been integrated with Microsoft Endpoint Manager, the unified platform that includes Microsoft Intune. It is available as a Microsoft Endpoint Manager (Intune) partner app.
CellTrust SL2 for Microsoft Endpoint Manager is an enterprise-level application that works by assigning a secure Mobile Business Number™ (MBN) to personally-owned and corporate-owned mobile devices to keep personal and business communications separate on a single device. The seamless solution secures SMS messages and business calls on the device without using the personal number. This capability is vital for enterprises that require greater security for business communications, as well as archiving for e-discovery and compliance.
“The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made cybersecurity and the safeguarding of client information a top priority for financial institutions,” said Sean Moshir, CellTrust’s Chairman and CEO. “Integrating SL2 with Microsoft Endpoint Manager as a Partner App was a key part of our strategy to make sure our Enterprise users within the Wealth Management industry across 100+ countries have the most robust and leading-edge Microsoft 365 security solution possible.”
Microsoft Endpoint Manager is a cloud-based service in the enterprise mobility management (EMM) space that helps enable the workforce to be productive while keeping corporate data protected. CellTrust SL2 for Microsoft Endpoint Manager delivers a powerful enterprise mobility platform, allowing employees to work on the go—with easy access to secure business applications, voice and text messaging. The app integrates Microsoft application protection services and customized features allow organizations to tailor it based on their industry needs to meet regulatory compliance, manage cybersecurity across their mobile device network, minimize risk and avoid data loss.
Most Enterprise Mobility Management solutions support basic mobile device and mobile app technologies. These are usually tied to the device being enrolled in the organization’s mobile device management (MDM) solution. Microsoft protected apps have access to a broader set of mobile app and data protection features without requiring enrollment.
Learn more about what makes a mobile communication solution enterprise-grade: Security, compliance and productivity with enterprise-grade mobile communication.
Learn how CellTrust SL2 integrated with Microsoft Endpoint Manager delivers a complete enterprise mobility solution.
About CellTrust Corporation
CellTrust, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, is a global leader in enterprise mobile communications, compliance enforcement, traceability, e-discovery and security, for highly regulated industries. Awarded Productivity App of the Year 2019, CellTrust SL2™ helps those operating in the financial services, government and healthcare industries to securely and compliantly manage and archive text messaging, voice and chat communications, balance mobile productivity, risk and control and enforce regulatory compliance. (Dodd-Frank Act, GLBA, SOX, FINRA, SEC, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, HIPAA). https://www.celltrust.com/
