CellTrust SL2 Boosts Client Communication at Anderson Financial Strategies (AFS) on their Preferred Channel - Text

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Compliance--CellTrust Corporation, a leading provider of global secure and compliant mobile communication for government and enterprise, announced today its SL2 mobile application for capture and archiving is boosting client communication with compliant text messaging at Anderson Financial Strategies (AFS) a private wealth management and retirement plan consultancy.
On a mission to provide top quality, highly responsive financial expertise through an honest relationship, the advisory team at AFS leverage industry best practices combined with frequent and open client communication.
Keeping their clients plugged into an ecosystem of financial advice, designed to deliver confidence around their financial strategy, requires a reliable, convenient and compliant communication channel – and the clients at AFS chose text messaging.
“We used to have to reroute text messages from our clients when they came in because we had no way to archive them for compliance, explained Shon Anderson, Chief Wealth Strategist, Anderson Wealth Strategies. “Now that we have CellTrust SL2, our clients can communicate through the method they prefer - text. We are thrilled as it is working seamlessly, and we are communicating with them more than ever.”
SL2 separates personal and work activity on the same smartphone by deploying a separate Mobile Business Number™ (MBN). AFS changed their company signature to include their SL2 MBN, which has now become the company business number. AFS advisors can either text from the MBN directly from their personal mobile phones or their computer desktops or tablets.
In addition to empowering clients on their preferred communication channel, SL2 has dramatically reduced response times. SL2 compliant text messaging is driving productivity with responsive communication while in the office or on the go.
“It’s gratifying when our technology aligns with a company’s values and becomes an essential part of their strategy,” said Sean Moshir, CellTrust’s Chairman and CEO. “We too are thrilled that both the clients and advisors at Anderson Financial Strategies are benefiting so much from SL2.”
About Anderson Financial Strategies, LLC
Anderson Financial Strategies is a private wealth management and retirement plan consultancy on a mission to provide its clients with top quality financial expertise and rapid, responsive service through an honest relationship. Keeping their clients plugged into an ecosystem of financial advice designed to deliver confidence about their financial strategy, they combine industry best practices, leading-edge technology and professional human advice to provide a premium client experience. https://www.andersonfinancialstrategies.com/
About CellTrust Corporation
CellTrust - ranked in 2020 by Inc. 5000 as the No.196 fastest-growing private company in the USA - is a global leader in enterprise mobile communications, compliance enforcement, traceability, e-discovery and security, for highly regulated industries. CellTrust SL2™ helps those operating in the financial services, government and healthcare industries to securely and compliantly manage, capture, and archive text messaging, chat and voice communications, balance mobile productivity, risk and control and enforce regulatory compliance. (Dodd-Frank Act, GLBA, SOX, FINRA, SEC, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, HIPAA). https://www.celltrust.com/
