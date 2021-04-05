CellTrust SL2 Boosts Client Communication at Anderson Financial Strategies (AFS) on their Preferred Channel - Text

On a mission to provide top quality, highly responsive financial expertise through an honest relationship, the advisory team at AFS leverage industry best practices combined with frequent and open client communication.

Keeping their clients plugged into an ecosystem of financial advice, designed to deliver confidence around their financial strategy, requires a reliable, convenient and compliant communication channel – and the clients at AFS chose text messaging.

“We used to have to reroute text messages from our clients when they came in because we had no way to archive them for compliance, explained Shon Anderson, Chief Wealth Strategist, Anderson Wealth Strategies. “Now that we have CellTrust SL2, our clients can communicate through the method they prefer - text. We are thrilled as it is working seamlessly, and we are communicating with them more than ever.”