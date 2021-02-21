CellTrust SL2 Drives Mobile Productivity and Compliance at Payne Capital Management

PCM started using SL2 in early 2020. Their financial advisors have continued using their personal cell phones - and now text with their clients - knowing that work related texts are being captured and archived in support of financial regulatory compliance. Last year, when working from home became the norm for PCM team, SL2 also helped set boundaries between home and work life.

“CellTrust SL2 has been a gamechanger for us in terms of productivity and compliance,” said Jennifer Angell, Financial Advisor and Director of Operations, Payne Capital Management. “We used to have to explain to our customers that we could not text with them, or if someone did, we had to make a screen grab and archive it. With the SL2 Enterprise Mobile app, text messages are seamlessly captured and archived.”