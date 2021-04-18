CellTrust SL2 Now Available on Four Leading UEMs

“CellTrust SL2 is now available on four of the leading UEM technology platforms enabling staff to securely and compliantly engage via text, chat and voice while working remotely or on the go,” said Sean Moshir, CellTrust’s Chairman and CEO. “UEM drives productivity across mobile enterprise ecosystems and is the bedrock of their mobile-first strategy.”

Learn more about how CellTrust SL2™ helps those operating in the financial services, government and healthcare industries to securely and compliantly manage, capture, and archive text messaging, chat and voice communications, balance BYOD, CYOD or COPE mobile productivity, risk and control and enforce regulatory compliance, i.e., Dodd-Frank Act, GLBA, SOX, FINRA, SEC, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, HIPAA.

About CellTrust Corporation