CellTrust SL2 Now Available on Four Leading UEMs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FinTech--CellTrust Corporation, a leading global provider of secure and compliant mobile communication for government and enterprise, announced today its SL2 mobile application for capture and archiving is now available on four leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions.
UEM solutions provide a single user endpoint management platform for all device types across the mobile enterprise ecosystem, simplifying device management and configuration. With single-sign-on, conditional access, mobile threat defense and AI insights, UEM enables a rich set of mobile application protection policies to safeguard client data and protect enterprises against cyber attacks while providing employees with seamless access to corporate apps and data.
“CellTrust SL2 is now available on four of the leading UEM technology platforms enabling staff to securely and compliantly engage via text, chat and voice while working remotely or on the go,” said Sean Moshir, CellTrust’s Chairman and CEO. “UEM drives productivity across mobile enterprise ecosystems and is the bedrock of their mobile-first strategy.”
About CellTrust Corporation
CellTrust - ranked in 2020 by Inc. 5000 as the No. 196 fastest-growing private company in the USA - is a global leader in enterprise mobile communications, compliance enforcement, traceability, e-discovery and security, for highly regulated industries. CellTrust SL2™ helps those operating in the financial services, government, insurance, legal, education and healthcare industries to securely and compliantly manage, capture, and archive text messaging, chat and voice communications, balance mobile productivity, risk and control and enforce regulatory compliance. https://www.celltrust.com/
