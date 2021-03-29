CellTrust SL2 Now Secured with MobileIron AppConnect

CellTrust SL2™ helps those operating in the financial services, government and healthcare industries to securely and compliantly manage, capture, and archive text messaging, chat and voice communications, balance BYOD or CYOD mobile productivity, risk and control and enforce regulatory compliance, i.e., Dodd-Frank Act, GLBA, SOX, FINRA, SEC, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, HIPAA.

With AppConnect, MobileIron UEM customers can containerize apps to protect app data at rest without touching personal data. Each app becomes a secure container whose data is encrypted, protected from unauthorized access, and removable. Each app container is also connected to other secure app containers whitelisted through AppConnect container policies managed by the MobileIron UEM solution.

MobileIron UEM provides IT and security teams comprehensive control over business data as it flows across devices, apps, networks and cloud services in the “everywhere workplace,” while improving user productivity. The solution allows for enforcement and protection of data, both on the device and on the network, resulting in a secure mobile work experience from anywhere, on any device. MobileIron Cloud customers can also now connect with Ivanti Neurons to discover, manage and secure devices in their estates and easily initiate automated actions like lock, wipe, or reset a device without switching consoles.