CellTrust SL2 Selected by Leverage Financial Advisory for Compliant Text Capture and Archive

“CellTrust SL2 was the most robust and yet affordable enterprise level compliant mobile communication solution I found. I wanted a platform that my company could grow with as I hire additional advisors. No one needs to buy a new phone; it works with an Android or an iPhone, is very flexible and allows for a small business to scale,” explained Brian Bond, Founder and Investment Advisor, Leverage Financial Advisory. “The texting capture and archive functionality is really where the value is for me as all of my clients from ages 20 to 70 prefer to text!”

Now, as a small business owner, all of Brian’s clients have what they call their Leverage Number, which they now text or call when they want to communicate with him about their finances. SL2 separates his business life from his personal life, essential for a small business owner – especially given that part of his pitch to his clients is they are never going to wait on hold – SL2 has helped him deliver on that promise. It also significantly reduces his response time.